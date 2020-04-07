Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 218,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares in the company, valued at $75,649,378.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.31. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

