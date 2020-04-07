Stepan Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stepan in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of SCL opened at $93.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average of $96.30. Stepan has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $105.87.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $444.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.45 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Stepan by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David Kabbes purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $159,250.74. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,041.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

