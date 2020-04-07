Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 927,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $56,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 365.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,167.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Peacock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $393,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SF opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.85. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $69.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SF shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

