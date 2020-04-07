Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,900 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,700% compared to the average volume of 50 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,072,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,701,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,078,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after buying an additional 652,339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 6,070.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 402,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after buying an additional 133,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $757.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $170.11 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

HOLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hollysys Automation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.