SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Corporation is engaged in multifaceted business activities. It operates as an integrated trading company worldwide. The Company sells a variety of domestic products and services, conducts import, export and trilateral business transactions. The Company also provides domestic and international business investment, and participates in numerous other activities in various industrial sectors around the world. Its business includes metal products, transportation & construction systems, infrastructure, media, network & lifestyle retail, mineral resources, energy, chemical & electronics, general products & real estate, new industry development & cross-function and corporate group. Sumitomo Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get SUMITOMO CORP/S alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SUMITOMO CORP/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded SUMITOMO CORP/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of SSUMY stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.90. SUMITOMO CORP/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51.

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. SUMITOMO CORP/S had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that SUMITOMO CORP/S will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUMITOMO CORP/S Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUMITOMO CORP/S (SSUMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUMITOMO CORP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMITOMO CORP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.