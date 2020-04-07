SunTrust Banks Comments on Amerisafe, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amerisafe in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amerisafe’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.39 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of AMSF opened at $65.36 on Monday. Amerisafe has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $73,913.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $671,241.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.