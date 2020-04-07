SunTrust Banks Comments on Venator Materials PLC’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Venator Materials in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VNTR. Bank of America downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on Venator Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $148.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.38.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.20 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 8.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,583,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,456 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 172,715 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.