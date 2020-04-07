SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Okta in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Fishbein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.54). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Okta’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Shares of OKTA opened at $128.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -71.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.34. Okta has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $142.98.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,087,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,849 shares of company stock valued at $19,166,015 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Okta by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 556.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

