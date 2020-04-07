SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Chemours Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CC)

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chemours in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Get Chemours alerts:

CC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. Chemours has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Chemours by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Chemours by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 117,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 42,525 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Chemours by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 690,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 414,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 619,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 201,096 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider E Bryan Snell acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.