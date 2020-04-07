SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Irhythm Technologies Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Krum now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.56) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.54). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IRTC. William Blair started coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $76.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.52. Irhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 53,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,240,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,543,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,543,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,945,450. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $104,119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,394,000 after buying an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,272,000 after buying an additional 91,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

