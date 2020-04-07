SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kronos Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KRO. TheStreet downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

KRO stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $904.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,925. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRO. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

