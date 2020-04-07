SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Securities cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $261.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.92. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $124.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.69 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.21%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.64%.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, insider Joel T. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dupree acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 76,750 shares of company stock worth $665,085. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.