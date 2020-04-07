SunTrust Banks Weighs in on The Western Union Company’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of The Western Union in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

NYSE WU opened at $19.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The Western Union has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.