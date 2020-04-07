Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NASDAQ:GSBD) Critical Comparison

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.2% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sutter Rock Capital and Goldman Sachs BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutter Rock Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Goldman Sachs BDC 0 3 2 0 2.40

Sutter Rock Capital currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.32%. Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus price target of $20.19, suggesting a potential upside of 60.35%. Given Sutter Rock Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sutter Rock Capital is more favorable than Goldman Sachs BDC.

Profitability

This table compares Sutter Rock Capital and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutter Rock Capital 1,602.27% -4.51% -2.97% Goldman Sachs BDC 24.55% 11.60% 5.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sutter Rock Capital and Goldman Sachs BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutter Rock Capital $1.50 million 69.96 $23.95 million N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $147.26 million 3.45 $36.15 million $1.98 6.36

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Sutter Rock Capital.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Sutter Rock Capital on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

