SVB Leerink Comments on AC Immune SA’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AC Immune in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.70). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AC Immune’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a market cap of $507.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 16.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). AC Immune had a net margin of 40.94% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AC Immune by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AC Immune by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.