SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SYY. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus cut SYSCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $45.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. SYSCO has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,470 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,965,000 after acquiring an additional 110,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,696,000 after acquiring an additional 222,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $404,942,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

