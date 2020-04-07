T-Mobile Us Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – KeyCorp raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TMUS. ValuEngine raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock opened at $86.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.56. T-Mobile Us has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth about $9,802,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

