T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Up 7.9%

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)’s share price shot up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.44 and last traded at $102.70, 1,623,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,802,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.19.

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.58.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 50,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

