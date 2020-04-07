TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. MKM Partners lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.96.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $121.29 on Monday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a one year low of $87.97 and a one year high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.43.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.