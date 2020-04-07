TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,309 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 81,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TCF opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.