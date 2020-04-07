TD Securities Cuts Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to $15.50

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $24.00 to $15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Russel Metals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of RUSMF stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

