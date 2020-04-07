TD Securities Downgrades Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CGIFF opened at $3.11 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $8.82.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

