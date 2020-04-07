TechnipFMC PLC to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FTI. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 554,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $201,223,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $3,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

