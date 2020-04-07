Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,445 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.22% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $110,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,151.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQL stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

