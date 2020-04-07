Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Trading 9.9% Higher

Shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) traded up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.44, 400,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 507,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telenav from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $213.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.26 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. On average, analysts expect that Telenav Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNAV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telenav by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,007 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telenav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Telenav by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telenav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,490,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Telenav by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

