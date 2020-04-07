TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

TU stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,590,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,184,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $316,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,408 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TELUS by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,945,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $249,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in TELUS by 5,603.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,017,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,397,000 after purchasing an additional 999,645 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,255,000 after purchasing an additional 824,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

