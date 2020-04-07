TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on T. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$55.00 price target on TELUS and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 target price on shares of TELUS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.45.

Shares of T opened at C$23.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$39.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$18.55 and a 12-month high of C$27.74.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.86 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.582 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

