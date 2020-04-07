Tervita Corp (TSE:TEV) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Tervita Corp (TSE:TEV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tervita in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tervita’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$11.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$8.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Tervita from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.28.

Shares of TEV opened at C$3.25 on Monday. Tervita has a one year low of C$2.93 and a one year high of C$7.99. The company has a market cap of $432.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.95.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

