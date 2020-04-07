TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFS Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.48. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. This is a boost from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $83,406.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,592.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in TFS Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the third quarter worth about $746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TFS Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in TFS Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 605,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TFS Financial by 144.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

