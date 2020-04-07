The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Up 10.7% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) traded up 10.7% during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $11.93, 1,341,220 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,432,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.09%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The GEO Group news, CEO George C. Zoley bought 265,063 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $4,495,468.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,115,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,871,417.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Evans bought 5,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $56,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,249.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 526,637 shares of company stock worth $8,691,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,191,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

