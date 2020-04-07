Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.19 Million

Brokerages expect Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) to announce $266.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $267.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $265.30 million. Timkensteel reported sales of $371.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Timkensteel.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.60 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMST. ValuEngine raised Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Timkensteel by 2,717.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,048 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Timkensteel by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 231,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 96,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Timkensteel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Timkensteel in the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Timkensteel by 623.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMST opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Timkensteel has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

