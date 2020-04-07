Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Shares of TMP opened at $71.88 on Friday. Tompkins Financial has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.21 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

