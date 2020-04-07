Total (NYSE:TOT) Earns Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Total (NYSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

TOT opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Total has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $57.99.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S.A. Total acquired 100,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $890,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,553,941 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,124 and have sold 2,152,078 shares valued at $18,533,004.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

