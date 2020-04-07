Traders Buy High Volume of Mattel Put Options (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 18,583 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 340% compared to the typical volume of 4,223 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Mattel by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,264,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $15,665,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $2,446,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mattel by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 692,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Mattel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. Mattel has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Mattel will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

