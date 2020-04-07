Traders Purchase High Volume of Mattel Call Options (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 18,885 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 350% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,196 call options.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. Mattel has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.