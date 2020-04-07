Traders Purchase Large Volume of Wayfair Call Options (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 19,881 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average daily volume of 9,467 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on W shares. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.41.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $501,759.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,615,074.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $236,660.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,018,192 shares of company stock valued at $24,651,633. 33.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $166.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.93.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

