Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) traded up 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.41, 108,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 110,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). Travelzoo had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 210,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $793,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,344. Insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 77,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

