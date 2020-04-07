TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Trading Up 7.5%

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) shares were up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.29, approximately 401,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 447,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRST shares. ValuEngine upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $506.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.22.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.36 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 27.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 137,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

