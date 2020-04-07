Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for about 14.5% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.22% of Twilio worth $27,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $87,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Twilio to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 1.28. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $151.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $60,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,523 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $521,773.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,980 shares of company stock worth $15,272,439 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

