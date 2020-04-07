Under Armour Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Under Armour from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of UAA opened at $8.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.22. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

