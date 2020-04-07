Under Armour Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

UAA has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

UAA opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,582,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,383,000 after purchasing an additional 73,008 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,671,000 after acquiring an additional 116,688 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,728,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33,645 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.