UniFirst Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $7.65 Per Share (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) – Northcoast Research lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of UniFirst in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $7.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.90. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.48 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 10.18%. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE:UNF opened at $150.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $150,937.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,252.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $3,799,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 168,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after acquiring an additional 30,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

