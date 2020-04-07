United Natural Foods Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of United Natural Foods to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

UNFI opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $498.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.05. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

