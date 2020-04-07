United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Up 7.6%

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.00, 1,738,383 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,728,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of United Natural Foods to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

