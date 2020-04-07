United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded United Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.09.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $95.76 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $118.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.27). United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $311.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 201,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,071,000 after purchasing an additional 46,302 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

