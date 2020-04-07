Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.98 million.

UBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of UBA opened at $11.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $412.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $9,447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Bannon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

