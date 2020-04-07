Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Shares Up 13.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)’s share price rose 13.9% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $11.72, approximately 246,050 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 141,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Specifically, Director Kevin J. Bannon acquired 5,000 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

UBA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

