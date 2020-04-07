VanEck Vectors Coal ETF Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 15th (NYSEARCA:KOL)

Shares of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, April 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 14th.

NYSEARCA:KOL opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. VanEck Vectors Coal ETF has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Coal ETF stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) by 159.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,055 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 3.73% of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VanEck Vectors Coal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors-Coal ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield return performance of the Stowe Coal Index (COAL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates COAL. COAL, calculated and maintained by Standard & Poor’s Custom Indices on behalf of Stowe Global Indexes LLC, is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded companies worldwide that are engaged in the coal industry.

