Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) traded up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.34 and last traded at $50.95, 1,186,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 999,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 303.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

