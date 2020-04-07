Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s share price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.64 and last traded at $56.90, approximately 645,377 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 344,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 5,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $443,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,196,165. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

